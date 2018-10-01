Julie Swetnick: Kavanaugh got 'handsy' at parties, she 'cannot specifically say' if he assaulted her

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s, has told NBC News that she saw him "paw on girls" and "[touch] them in private parts" at parties as a high school student, but stopped short of claiming that he drugged or sexually assaulted her or other women.

MSNBC aired an interview with Swetnick on "The Beat with Ari Melber" Monday evening, with reporter Kate Snow noting that NBC News "has not been able to independently verify [Swetnick's] claims." Kavanaugh has denied them strongly.

"There are things that she told us on camera that differ from her written statement [to the Senate Judiciary Committee] last week," Snow said. "We've been trying independently to reach out to anyone who remembers attending parties with Julie Swetnick and Brett Kavanaugh and we've been asking her attorney for names. So far, we've not found anyone who remembers that."

In the interview, Swetnick said she was inspired to come forward after Christine Blasey Ford claimed she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh during a party that Ford and Kavanaugh attended as high school students in the early 1980s.

"I started to think back to ... the early '80s in Montgomery County in Maryland and I thought that I might have some information that might corroborate some of the things that she had stated," Swetnick said.

She added that she met Kavanaugh when she was in community college and attending house parties that would draw "everybody between an age range of 15, 16 to 25, maybe even more." Swetnick said she remembered "specifically being introduced to him" and described him as "very aggressive."

"Very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk," she said of the future federal judge. "I saw him try to shift clothing ... I saw him push girls against walls. He would pretend to stumble and stumble into them and knock them into a wall. He'd push his body against theirs. He would grope them."

However, Swetnick could not say whether she ever saw Kavanaugh or his friend Mark Judge spike the punch at those parties with drugs.

"Well, I saw him giving red Solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame and there was green punch at those parties," Swetnick said. "And I would not take one of those glasses from Brett Kavanaugh. I saw him around the punch, I won't say bowls, or the punch containers ... I don't know what he did, but I saw him by them."

Swetnick said that Kavanaugh and Judge attended a party where she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the age of 19, but added: "I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me. But before this happened to me at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there. I saw Mark Judge there and they were hanging about the area where I started to feel disoriented and where the room was and where the other boys were hanging out and laughing. I could hear them laughing and laughing."

Swetnick claimed she reported her assault to the Montgomery County Police Department, but officials there told NBC News that it could take up to a month to recover documents related to any report she may have made. Swetnick also gave NBC News the names of four friends she said could corroborate her story. Snow said two of those people had not responded to requests for comment, a third was deceased and a fourth said he could not recall knowing Swetnick.

Kavanaugh has called Swetnick's accusations a "joke," while Judge has said he "categorically" denies her claims.

The White House has instructed the FBI to interview anyone it deems relevant to a supplemental inquiry into Kavanaugh's background, but has required the work to be done by Friday. President Trump said Monday that Swetnick's accusations had "very little credibility," but added that she should be interviewed "if there is any credibility."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.