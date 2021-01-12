House Judiciary Committee frames Trump impeachment in new report

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., released a 74-page report Tuesday afternoon describing President Trump as a "clear and present danger" who should be impeached.

"As alleged in the Article of Impeachment and described in this report, President Trump has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law," the introduction reads.

"His continued hold on the Office of the Presidency, even for only a few more days, represents a clear and present danger to the United States."

The report echoed a chorus of scorn for Trump for his conduct surrounding the riots that occurred on Capitol Hill last week.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on an impeachment resolution put forth by Democrats. In the resolution, Democrats charged Trump with inciting an insurrection and argued his actions disqualify him from holding future office.

"It is indisputable that the President encouraged—and that his actions foreseeably resulted in—the terrorist attack that occurred," Tuesday's report read.

Trump has denounced the violence and defended himself by claiming that he "immediately" called in the National Guard, a claim which was disputed. Defense officials have also said they didn’t speak to Trump on Wednesday.

He also defended the speech he gave on the Ellipse near the White House just before rioters stormed the Capitol. "So if you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," he said.

It's unclear who Trump was referring to, but his remarks surrounding the incident have received widespread criticism, including from Republicans. The committee's report cites, among other things, Trump's claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him and the American people.

The committee also claimed that Trump's comments at the Ellipse "directly incited a violent attack on the Capitol" after a "prolonged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

At least three House Republicans -- including the third most powerful member, GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. -- have announced their support for impeachment, although it's unclear whether enough Senate Republicans would support removal in a would-be trial.

The New York Times previously reported Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was "pleased" with the pending impeachment vote. Back in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has been asking members about potentially backing the measure.

A source close to McConnell told Fox News that he was furious with Trump. "He's done with Trump," a source said. It’s unclear, though, whether McConnell will ultimately vote to remove the president in a Senate trial. A source very close to McConnell also disputed the Times' reporting, saying that nobody was "pleased" by anything.

Although McCarthy has told colleagues he opposes impeachment, House Republican leadership told Fox News that the party wouldn't be lobbying members to oppose Trump's impeachment.

The call for impeachment has encountered resistance from other Republicans, including Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, who panned the idea on Friday. "There is no way we're going to impeach the president. There's not the time to do it," said Blunt.

He described the effort as "just another political point trying to be made. It's disappointing. It'd be much more disappointing if people can't through see that."

