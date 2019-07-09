Judge Nap: Trump could find himself in hot water following Biden's tax return release

Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said former Vice President Joe Biden's release of his personal tax returns would put pressure on President Trump if Biden were the Democratic nominee in 2020.

"I think it probably -- if he's the nominee it would put some pressure on President Trump," Napolitano said Tuesday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

Napolitano said Biden's generosity was surprisingly ample and cited his charitable giving as another major positive for the former vice president.

"Joe Biden has really revealed so much today, it’s mind-boggling," he said. "The amount of taxes that he paid is so impressive. The amount of charity is so generous. This I think will put a lot of heat under the president’s feet if Biden is the Democratic nominee."

Napolitano cited a New York bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, giving the state the power to access the president's personal state tax information, as a way of obtaining information about his federal returns.

He said federal courts will likely view the law with heavy skepticism and called it an unconstitutional political ploy. He also predicted Trump would emerge victorious when the issue is resolved.

"The president's in an odd situation here because the legislature of the state of New York enacted legislation which Gov. Cuomo signed just the other day which targets Donald Trump the taxpayer," he continued. "It doesn't name him by name but it targets him. And the federal courts look very, very, very skeptically at legislation that was written just to target one taxpayer."

"So even though this legislation basically says to the Congress, do you want Donald Trump, a private citizen's state tax returns -- from which you can extrapolate what he reported to the feds? Come and get them. I think that legislation's unconstitutional. I think the president wins on that," Napolitano added.