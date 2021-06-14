Judge Jeanine rips 'frightening trend' of judges bowing to 'woke culture'

A suspected teen gang member who allegedly opened fire into a crowd of people, killing a father in New York, was reportedly released on a reduced bail by a Bronx judge before the incident, according to The New York Post.

The Post reported that the teenager, Alberto Ramirez, had three prior gun busts within the span of four months.

Ramirez was arrested and placed in lock-up with a $75,000 bail when Denis Boyle, an acting justice of the Bronx Country Supreme Court, lowered his bail to $10,000 cash or a $25,000 bond.

The "Justice' host Judge Jeanine Pirro said Saturday that the incident was an example of a "frightening trend" in the American justice system, wherein U.S. judges are bowing to "woke culture" instead of the law.

During the segment, New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy told Pirro that the mentality of putting criminals ahead of law-abiding taxpayers has "permeated" the court system.

Langworthy said that the "socialists" under Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany who have ended cash bail and "stripped the rights of police," are partly to blame for New York’s recent spike in crime.

He also added that the New York City court system has been "perverted" by liberal judges appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Judges like this are a menace to society," Langworthy argued. "We need to change this one Party Democrat rule of this state in order to bring change to this system."

Jennifer Harrison, a New York victims’ rights advocate who was also present for the segment, said that the state's court system is currently "a complete disaster."

"Governor Cuomo and company have created the perfect recipe for disaster, violence, and death with their criminal justice reforms," Harrison said.

She argued that those reforms have given liberal prosecutors "the excuses that they need to nod do their jobs."

Harrison added that survivors of homicide victims no longer have a voice in the court system. "It’s horrific."

On the weekend ending May 23 alone, 27 people were shot in 22 shootings across the Big Apple, according to authorities and reports.

De Blasio announced in mid-May the city would be deploying 250 more officers to the subway system, marking the "largest NYPD Transit force in over 25 years," he said at the time. The additional 250 officers will be deployed on top of the 3,000 officers previously assigned to the subways, the mayor said.

In addition, The New York Police Department is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in an effort to reduce gun violence in New York City.

It will be the first time in history that the ATF has partnered with a local police department.



