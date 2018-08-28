Judge Brett Kavanaugh in photos through the years
Here is a look at Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his earlier years and as he prepared for the vote on his Supreme Court nomination
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/514f7797-brett-kavanaugh-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Basketball TeamBrett Kavanaugh, stands with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and girls who he has coached in basketball, including his daughters Liza, bottom left, and Margaret, second from top right, as they pose for a photograph during a break in the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/514f7797-brett-kavanaugh-ap.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8186f3a0-cory-booker-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
EmailsNew Jersey Sen. Cory Booker injected chaos into Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing Thursday by releasing confidential Kavanaugh emails with the backing of fellow Democrats in possible violation of Senate rules, calling it an act of “civil disobedience” and drawing condemnation from the Republicans on the committee.AP/Getty/Reuters//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8186f3a0-cory-booker-thumb.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/99b993c0-brett-kavanaugh-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh speaks on the second day of his confirmation hearing in front of the US Senate on Capitol HillSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/99b993c0-brett-kavanaugh-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/edb3c4aa-kavanaugh2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol HillAP Photo/Andrew Harnik//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/edb3c4aa-kavanaugh2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d92f762c-kavanaugh1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett KavanaughSupreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, far right, smiles as he sits with his family, from left, daughter Margaret, daughter Liza, and wife Ashley, just before being sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d92f762c-kavanaugh1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2945866e-kavanaugh3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, with daughter Liza, departs his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol HillAP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2945866e-kavanaugh3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9afc14bd-01_RTS1W1GT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018REUTERS/Jim Bourg//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9afc14bd-01_RTS1W1GT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b0a45229-02_1996_GettyImages-987995990.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, John Bates and Brett Kavanaugh during the Whitewater Investigation in Washington, November 13, 1996David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b0a45229-02_1996_GettyImages-987995990.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2ea84e4c-03_1993_AP_18235670799212.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, top left, is pictured next to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1993U.S. Supreme Court via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2ea84e4c-03_1993_AP_18235670799212.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17ea4832-04_1998_GettyImages-987996028.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh and Kenneth Starr at the House Judiciary Committee on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, November 19, 1998David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17ea4832-04_1998_GettyImages-987996028.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/33ec4ab8-05_2004_AP_04042709690.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be a judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, April 26, 2004AP Photo/Dennis Cook//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/33ec4ab8-05_2004_AP_04042709690.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/60451cd8-06_2004_GettyImages-51383827.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
US President George W Bush's advisor Karl Rove walks with Staff Secretary Brett Kavanaugh at Andrews Air Force Base, October 2 2004PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/60451cd8-06_2004_GettyImages-51383827.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c56d487b-07_2006_AP_591507590502.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be judge for the Ninth Circuit, May 9, 2006CQ Roll Call via AP Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c56d487b-07_2006_AP_591507590502.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4be28a30-08_2006_GettyImages-71009694.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DC Circut Court of Appeals nominee Brett Kavanaugh with Senators Mitch McConnell and Bill Frist at the Capitol, May 22, 2006Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4be28a30-08_2006_GettyImages-71009694.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14caee9d-09_2006_AP_18190098072049.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, June 1, 2006AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14caee9d-09_2006_AP_18190098072049.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3593430b-10_2018_GettyImages-995360384.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence in the US Capitol, July 10, 2018Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3593430b-10_2018_GettyImages-995360384.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b0a45229-13_2018_GettyImages-996429350.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Rob Portman during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 11, 2018Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b0a45229-13_2018_GettyImages-996429350.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/39232a0a-14_2018GettyImages-997146172.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Shelley Moore during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 12, 2018Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/39232a0a-14_2018GettyImages-997146172.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_2018_GettyImages-1000627034.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Ted Cruz during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 17, 2018Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/15_2018_GettyImages-1000627034.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_2018_AP_18207668170266.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Lamar Alexander during a meeting at the US Capitol, July 26, 2018AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_2018_AP_18207668170266.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_2018AP_18213757490523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Marco Rubio during a meeting at the US Capitol, August 1, 2018AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_2018AP_18213757490523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_2018_RTS1YILL.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh with Senator Lisa Murkowski during a meeting at the US Capitol, August 23, 2018REUTERS/Chris Wattie//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16_2018_RTS1YILL.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_2018_AP_18219678341953.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Judge Brett Kavanaugh swears in Judge Britt Grant, to take a seat on the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, August 7, 2018AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/17_2018_AP_18219678341953.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18_2018_AP_18191066480027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
President Donald Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018AP Photo/Evan Vucci//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18_2018_AP_18191066480027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 23