Joy Reid oddly accuses Trump of splitting black people into two separate groups

MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid accused President Trump of treating black celebrities differently than ordinary black citizens, and said he splits them into two separate groups.

Reid said her negative image of Trump dates back to his involvement in the Central Park Five case and claimed the rest of the country doesn't see the president that way, because they didn't live in New York City in the 80s.

"Yeah. I mean -- the reality is unless you lived in New York in the 1980s and experienced Donald Trump, most people, they had no idea," she said. "Every, you know, friend I have is black watched 'The Apprentice' and I was the only one who didn’t."

ELITE LIBERAL SUSAN SARANDON APPEARS CURIOUS WHY JOY REID IS RECEIVING A PASS FROM MSNBC

"The Donald Trump I saw, was the Central Park Five guy," she added. "Those kids were my age, a little bit younger than me. And so I experienced him as this horrible man and I never wanted to watch 'The Apprentice' -- but no one outside of New York really knew that. And a lot of what Donald Trump did in Florida was he had all of the rappers -- everyone was at his mansion at Mar-a-Lago because he wanted to put a thumb in the eye of the ... sort of upward people that looked down on him."

JOY REID BLOG 'HACK' REMAINS A MYSTERY 1 YEAR LATER

Reid claimed Trump is only interested in black celebrities for their fame, and wouldn't treat average African-Americans with the same level of respect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Donald Trump has two kinds of visions of black people. One -- celebrities and sports stars that he wants to be around," she said. "And two, every other black person that he thinks is beneath him. Black celebrities are in one bucket and everybody else is in the other."