Jonathan Turley says Trump's attacks on judges over election rulings 'unfair'

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said on Monday that President Trump's "attacks" on judges over their decisions on the 2020 election dispute are "unfair."

“There is a disconnect between the evidence and the relief being sought,” Turley told "Fox & Friends."

Turley said that although the Trump legal team provided evidence of “irregularities, unlawful orders, and thousands of votes that were not counted,” none of it has “amounted to the type of numbers that would change the outcome of a given state.”

“More importantly, these judges have balked at the idea of essentially negating millions of votes as a form of relief. And, in Pennsylvania, the courts said, look, these voters do appear to have been denied their right to vote; I’d rather count their votes than not count millions of others, and, that is the disconnect he’s facing,” Turley said.

JUSTICE ALITO: MAIL-IN BALLOTS RECEIVED AFTER ELECTION DAY IN PENNSYLVANIA MUST BE KEPT SEPARATE

President Trump blasted judges' rejections of his legal challenges to 2020 election results and said he couldn't be certain any of his cases would make it to the Supreme Court in his first interview since Election Day on Sunday.

"We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing," Trump told "Sunday Morning Futures." "I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

"You mean as president of the United States, I don't have standing? What kind of a court system is this?" Trump continued.

Most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a case Saturday night brought by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and a handful of other Republican voters who sought to overturn last year's law creating no-excuse mail-in voting as well as halt further action in certifying Pennsylvania's votes.

Judge Ken Starr said the president's path to victory is fading despite "numerous" examples of anecdotal evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turley said that Trump’s “attacks against the judges” are “unfair.”

“They’re being attacked--the judiciary is being attacked by both Democratic and Republican leaders these days, but, they’re doing their job. They’re trying to rule according to the evidence.”

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.