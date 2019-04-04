Dem strategist: Republicans focus on Joe Biden allegations because he’s potential candidate ‘Donald Trump fears the most’

Democratic strategist Jon Summers charged Thursday that Republicans were working to keep alive stories about Joe Biden allegedly inappropriately touching women because he's the potential 2020 candidate "Donald Trump fears the most."

“I think Republicans are grabbing onto this, they want this story out there as much as they can, because (he's) the one (they fear), he’s the one that Donald Trump fears the most,” Summers, former communications director for Harry Reid, said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, pointing out he is not supporting any particular candidate but is “just stating the obvious.”

He added, “That when the president comes out and says (he'd) love to run against Joe Biden, the reality is that’s exactly the guy he doesn’t want to run against, so they keep this story alive.”

Biden addressed the growing backlash on Twitter Wednesday, releasing a video and writing in a tweet, “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

The release of the video on Wednesday came amid allegations from numerous women that Biden had made them feel uncomfortable with what was described as inappropriate touching. Moments after Biden tweeted the video, a Washington Post story relayed the accounts of three more women claiming improper contact, on the heels of four similar allegations.

“Anyone who has ever met him (Biden) knows that he is about one of the most kind, caring people you could ever ask for,” said Summers.

He added, “He actually understands your issues and really wants to connect. And I think what he’s realized is that we’re in a place now where the way he has handled that in the past, he can’t do that anymore and he has admitted that and that he’s going to change his ways. I think when you contrast that with our current president, who has been caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women and who has still yet to apologize even for the comments much less the actions, I think there is a very clear contrast there and I think that’s refreshing to most people.”