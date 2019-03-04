Jon Stewart sticks to praise of Trump administration's handling of 9/11 victims’ program

Jon Stewart, a reliably harsh critic of the president, doubled down this weekend on his praise of the Trump administration’s handling of a program which provides funds to 9/11 responders and their families.

“The Trump Justice Department is doing a good job running the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund,” Stewart told The New York Daily News Sunday.

The comments came shortly after Trump on Sunday retweeted a post of Stewart praising the Justice Department earlier this week.

In a testimony to Congress on Monday, the former "Daily Show" host said the claims of the 9/11 program “are moving through faster, and the awards are coming through.”

The compensation fund for victims of 9/11 is running out of money and will cut future payments by 50 to 70 percent, officials said last month. September 11th Victim Compensation Fund special master Rupa Bhattacharyya said fund officials estimate it would take another $5 billion to pay pending claims and the claims that officials anticipate will be submitted before the fund's December 2020 deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.