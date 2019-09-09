Jon Ossoff to launch run for US Senate seat in Georgia, challenge Perdue

Jon Ossoff, who was seen as the Democratic boy wonder in his failed Georgia congressional bid in 2017 that was supposed to show President Trump's weakness in historically red states, announced Monday night that he will run for US Senate in Georgia, according to a report.

Ossoff, 32, will become the fourth Democrat to challenge U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a first-term Republican and former Fortune 500 chief executive who has long stood in support of President Trump. His decision to take on Perdue instead of competing for soon-to-retire Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat, is part of his effort to “mount a ruthless assault on corruption in our political system,” according to a report in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We have squandered trillions on endless war. We have squandered trillions on bailouts for failed banks. We have squandered trillions on tax cuts for wealthy donors. Then we’re told there’s nothing left over for the people,” Ossoff said. “The corruption must be rooted out. And Sen. David Perdue is a caricature of Washington corruption.”

Isakson will step down at the end of this year due to health reasons. His interim replacement will be selected by Gov. Brian Kemp until an election in 2020 will determine his ultimate successor.

