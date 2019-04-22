John Sununu on pushing for Trump impeachment: “Democrats are going to make a serious, serious mistake”

President George H.W. Bush's White House Chief of Staff John Sununu called Democrats’ push for a potential impeachment of President Trump a “serious, serious mistake.”

“I'm making the case that it would be a gift to the Republicans if they failed to let it go and move on. I think it will be a very dumb political move for the Democrats,” said Sununu on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday.

He added, “I think the Democrats are going to make a serious, serious mistake because I think the court of opinion is going to move strongly in the president's favor as people find out the legal malice that was in Volume Two.”

DEMS PLAN CONFERENCE CALL MONDAY TO DEBATE MUELLER REPORT'S IMPLICATIONS

“I think the more you read that, the more you understand that was Andrew Weissmann doing unethical legal malfeasance once again, the Republicans can point that out,” said Sununu who served as chief of staff from 1989-1991.

“I think when Lindsey Graham starts his investigation on the Clinton side of the issue, they will have a difficult time with dealing that. And the more and more they get into the weeds, the more and more the American public is going to understand how political they are.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to hold a private conference call Monday with fellow Democrats in which the topic of the potential impeachment will be raised.

The planned call comes as the issue continues to divide progressive Democrats -- who want Trump to face impeachment proceedings -- and party leaders who warn of its political risks and backlash going into the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg reported. The renewed push comes on the heels of Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

MUELLER REPORT IGNITES NEW DEM BATTLE OVER IMPEACHMENT

Pelosi last month said she opposed impeachment, calling the process divisive and saying of Trump, “He’s just not worth it."

“I think her mind is made up that she’s not going to go down that track,” said Sununu.

He added: “They’re going to get into the summer doldrums and there’s just going to be no way they’re going to find traction on this, they’re going to get burned.”

“When Biden gets into the race, the Republican line will be ‘Why did the Obama/Biden team not do anything about Russian meddling in 14 and 15?’ This is all quicksand for the Democrats. They might not see it yet but I think Nancy Pelosi might be seeing it,” Sununu said.