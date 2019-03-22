John McCain’s youngest daughter slams Trump in rare public statement

John McCain’s youngest daughter made a rare public statement hitting back at President Trump in the wake of his attacks on the late Arizona senator.

Bridget McCain tweeted at the president, speaking out on his recent comments about her father who died in August of brain cancer.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” she wrote. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him 7 months ago.”

In a second tweet, McCain delivered a stronger rebuke to Trump and referred to him as a “child.”

TRUMP SAYS JOHN MCCAIN 'WAS HORRIBLE, WHAT HE DID WITH REPEAL AND REPLACE'

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences. Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows,” she wrote.

A few hours later, McCain’s sister, “The View” host Meghan McCain discussed her sister’s comments on the program.

“I think it’s very brave of her,” Meghan McCain said of her sister. “She’s very young and she does not speak publicly.”

The host went on to say that she doesn’t “expect decency and compassion from the Trump family.”

"I do want to thank the American public for all the decency and compassion they have given us,” she continued.

TRUMP RIPS INTO MCCAIN'S LEGACY, SUPPORT FOR IRAQ WAR DURING SPEECH TO OHIO PLANT WORKERS

Trump’s most recent attack on the late Republican senator came Wednesday when he said he gave the longtime lawmaker “the kind of funeral he wanted” and “didn’t get a thank you.”

At an event in Ohio, Trump repeated his complaint that McCain voted against his legislation to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law and argued the Vietnam War hero was not supportive of military veterans.

Trump said "I've never liked him much," adding that he "probably never will."

On Thursday, Trump told Fox Business Network’s “Morning with Maria” that he was “not a fan of John McCain, and that’s fine.”

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.