©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update December 20, 2015

John McCain meeting with Afghan president

By | Washington Examiner

Sen. John McCain is spending Christmas in Kabul to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Arizona Republican's visit comes as most United States and NATO troops prepare to leave Afghanistan on Dec. 31, leaving the nation's forces to defend areas against militant groups.

McCain, who is the incoming chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also met with Ghani's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah in a separate meeting, according to The Associated Press.

