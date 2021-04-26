Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

John Kerry denies allegations he divulged Israel’s covert operations

Kerry called the claims – detailed in leaked audio obtained by several media outlets – ‘unequivocally false’

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
John Roberts clarifies previous reporting on Biden climate change planVideo

John Roberts clarifies previous reporting on Biden climate change plan

The 'America Reports' co-anchor clarifies previous reporting on a University of Michigan study regarding Biden's climate change goals.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry on Monday denied allegations that while he was serving as secretary of state under Barack Obama informed the Iranian foreign minister of Israeli operations in Syria.

In a Twitter post, Kerry called the claims – detailed in leaked audio obtained by several media outlets – ‘unequivocally false.’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif alleged in the audio that Kerry told him that Israel had struck around 200 Iranian targets in Syria.

This story is developing please check back for updates.

