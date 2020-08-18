John Kerry calls Trump’s foreign policy a ‘blooper real’ of breakups with allies, ‘love letters to dictators’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry appeared Tuesday evening at the Democratic National Convention to voice his support for presidential nominee Joe Biden in a fiery address that mocked Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission it’s a blooper real,” Kerry said Tuesday night. “He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who looked up to, not laughed at."

Kerry served during the Obama administration as secretary of state and, during his time as a U.S. senator for Massachusettes from 1985-2013, he served as the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee from 2009-2013.

And foreign policy is where he hit Trump hard Tuesday night. He said Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election and his refusal to confront Russian President Valdimir Putin on the bounties placed on U.S. soldiers.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections and now he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops,” Kerry said.

Kerry said U.S. soldiers cannot avoid harm by hiding in a White House bunker referring to when Trump went to his bunker during violent riots in front of the White House after the killing of George Floyd.

"They need a president who will stand up for them," Kerry said.

President Trump has said he only went to the bunker the night in May 29 for an “inspection.”

During his speech, Kerry was critical of Trump’s policy regarding Iran and its nuclear security.

The former secretary helped to draft the Iran Nuclear Deal in accordance with the P5, a group of the leading world powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal secured the international communities' ability to prevent Iran from developing their nuclear arsenal, and holding them accountable should they break the agreement.

Trump pulled out of the Iranian Nuclear Deal in 2018, claiming that Iran was not holding up their end of the deal.

Security experts warned the move could destabilize nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

“Joe understands that none of the issues of this world -- not nuclear weapons, not the challenge of building-back-better after COVID, not terrorism and certainly not the climate crisis -- none can be resolved without bringing nations together with strength and humility,” Kerry said. “Joe understands our values don’t live in our power, they magnify it."

Kerry was also a key figure in the creation of World War Zero in 2019, a coalition dedicated to fighting climate change.

Before the convention, Kerry has criticized Trump’s foreign policy, including during last week’s historic deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which officially established diplomatic relations, which was brokered by the United States.

UAE officials claimed Israel would be halting its annexation plans of the West Bank, but the Israeli prime minister has said that they have only “temporarily” put those plans on hold.

“Before Donald Trump we used to talk about American exceptionalism,” Kerry said Tuesday night. “The only thing exceptional about the incoherent Trump foriegn policy, is that it has made our nation more isolated than ever before."

“This moment is a fight for the security of America," Kerry said. "Only Joe Biden can make America lead like America again."

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.