John Kennedy slams AOC for claiming Chauvin verdict 'isn't justice': 'Wokeristas have contempt for America'

Senate Judiciary Committee Member John Kennedy, R-La., said Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden are creating a dangerous environment for police, and that the Bronx lawmaker in particular is showing her "contempt" for both law enforcement and America as a nation.

Kennedy remarked he knew Biden was "left of center" but never envisioned the Delawarean to be "left of [Soviet leader Vladimir] Lenin."

"I’m disappointed in President Biden. He has encouraged this. I listened to him last night. He knows better," said Kennedy. "No one can get to be his age with his experience and not know this is nonsense... It’s hurting America and it’s hurting people."

Regarding Ocasio-Cortez, Kennedy reacted to a social media video she posted saying that Derek Chauvin being found guilty "isn't justice" and that justice is "a government that does not value military and armaments more than it values health care, education and housing."

"Sandy Cortez of Boston University; defining 'Justice' for America," remarked host Tucker Carlson, and asking Kennedy for his reaction:

"I’m listening to the congresswoman and I’m thinking, no disrespect, but how does anyone get to be her age and believe that drivel?" he asked.

"No fair-minded person believes that cops, many of whom are racial minorities, get up every day and go to work hoping for the opportunity to be able to hurt someone -- but the Wokeristas like the congresswoman, they really believe it. They really do hate cops just because they’re cops."

Kennedy said the left wing's vision of a nation without police would result in the U.S. becoming "a fantastic impression of Hell."

"The Wokeristas really do believe that when a cop shoots a criminal, it is always, every single time the cops fall but when a criminal shoots a cop, it’s always, every single time, the gun’s fault," he added.

Regarding what he called the incompetence of that worldview, the Louisiana lawmaker remarked that "Jellyfish have survived 650 million years without a brain, so there is hope for them."