Sen. Kennedy blasts MLB commissioner: ‘Go to Amazon, buy a spine and answer questions’

President Biden, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp need to have a public dialogue about the state's election law, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday. Kennedy called on Manfred and Biden to sit down and answer questions about the decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the new law.

MOVING MLB ALL-STAR GAME FROM ATLANTA IS 'SERIOUS MISTAKE,' FORMER COMMISSIONER FAY VINCENT SAYS

JOHN KENNEDY: Harris, I, I don't hate anybody and I try to see grace wherever I can find it. But the decision by Mr. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball to turn baseball into a blue sport, it just really makes me want to heave.

Whether you agree or disagree with the Georgia law, I don't think any of us, I know I don't, want to have to think about politics when we watch baseball. And what disturbs me equally about Mr. Manfred's decision is he hasn’t explained it."

...

He hasn't explained why he thinks that Georgia's law, which I think was an honest effort toward election integrity, is racist. Now, Mr. Manfred, he looks like a smart guy, went to Cornell. He graduated from Harvard Law School. He probably washed his hands before it was cool. I think if he's going to do this to Major League Baseball, he owes an explanation.

And what I would like to see him do is come on your show or one of your colleague’s shows, not just for three minutes, but for 30 minutes. I think he needs to go to Amazon, bUy a spine online and come on your show, maybe with Governor Kemp and let Commissioner Manfred explain why millions of Americans who support election integrity are racist.

...

And after he's done, I think President Biden needs to come on unscripted for 30 minutes. Now, the president has made a very serious accusation. He has said everybody who believes in having an I.D., showing an I.D. before you vote is a racist. He said that everybody who is opposed to ballot harvesting, and we've seen the treachery of that, is a racist. ... I didn't like it when Vice President Harris called President Biden, then both candidates, a racist because he didn’t support school busing. And I don't like it now.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW.