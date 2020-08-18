Sen. John Kennedy claims 'redistribution and race underpins' Democratic Party pushed left by Sanders, AOC

Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La., told "Hannity" Tuesday that the Democratic Party is unrecognizable from the party of even recent history.

"Here's what I learned from last night," Kennedy told host Sean Hannity, reflecting on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. "Vice President Biden may be the nominee of the party, but Bernie Sanders is the head of the party, that's clear.

"And really, what Senator Sanders has done is pretty breathtaking," Kennedy added. "He and Congresswoman [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez have lifted this party up and moved it to the left [so] I hardly recognize it."

Kennedy himself left the Democratic Party in 2007 to become a Republican, once remarking to Roll Call that the Democrats long ago abandoned the concept of the government "protect[ing] people and not run[ing] their lives."

"Their message to America is now, 'Finish school, get a job, and work hard so we can take the money you earn and give it to somebody who didn't,'" he told Hannity. "Redistribution and race underpins all of their policies and I don't recognize this Democratic Party."

Kennedy also expressed surprise that the DNC gave a speaking slot to former President Bill Clinton despite his history of sexual misconduct allegations and his impeachment, which stemmed from his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

"I don't mean to disrespect him, he was president of the United States, but I was very surprised that they kept President Clinton on the schedule," the senator said. "I don't know what this means. Does this mean we are not doing #MeToo anymore or it is just suspended for the night? I hope not. I don't mean any disrespect but President Clinton has -- how shall I put it? He's very selective in the reality that he accepts."