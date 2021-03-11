Expand / Collapse search
Kennedy slams Biden, Dems for calling $1.9T bill 'COVID relief': 'Right, and the stripper really likes you'

$1.9 trillion bill will head to Biden's desk for his first legislative victory

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Biden, Democrats used COVID bill for 'spending porn': KennedyVideo

Biden, Democrats used COVID bill for 'spending porn': Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on House Democrats passing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Democrats' enormous $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is just "spending porn," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Thursday on "Fox & Friends," arguing that the pandemic is being used by the left for many other things not related to COVID-19. 

HOUSE PASSES LANDMARK $1.9T COVID BILL, DELIVERS BIDEN FIRST LEGISLATIVE WIN

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: "I voted against it. President Biden says it's a coronavirus bill and my response is: really? Right, and the stripper really likes you. I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It's just chock full of spending porn. And there were parts of it that I liked. I like trying to help people who are unemployed and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.

But I don't understand why we have to give bucket loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help? I don't understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don't understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don't understand why we have to give $130 billion dollars to schools that refuse to open. I don't know why we have to pay reparations. This bill has a reparations provision. 

And if you add up all the coronavirus spending and then all the spending porn, there's no comparison. To me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn is like looting after a natural disaster, and that's why I voted against it.

We tried with President Biden. And he said, look, I'll meet you halfway. We said, OK, and then he just ignored us. I mean, if he was meeting us halfway, he has a damn poor judgment of distance."

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.

