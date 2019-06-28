Sen. John Kennedy: 2020 Dems sounded like 'Castro without the beard'

The Democratic presidential candidates praised left-wing policies to the extent they sounded like the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Many contenders seem to have no regard for the nation's increasing debt, nor for effective border security measures, Kennedy claimed Friday on "Hannity."

"I listened to part of the debates," Kennedy said. "I just found it bizarre. ... I know many of the candidates running, but I felt like I was listening to folks who were Castro without the beard, or Cuba without the sun."

MARK PENN: KAMALA HARRIS, JOE BIDEN, BERNIE SANDERS -- SECOND DEM DEBATE'S BIGGEST WINNERS AND LOSERS

"Number one, it's clear to me that most of the candidates for president on the Democratic side had decided illegal immigration is a moral good -- that the border is just a nuisance. I don't know a country in the world that doesn't have borders and doesn't want to know who is coming into their country."

Regarding illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, Kennedy said Democratic candidates want to see billions of dollars spent on health care for the undocumented.

"In terms of the free health care for illegal immigrants, we've got at least 11 million folks in our country illegally," he said. "We have 5,000 a day coming in right now as a result of our asylum laws. I don't know how we would pay for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy said he believes Democrats will offer voters nearly anything at taxpayers' expense.

"The Democratic position seems to be everything is going to be free," he said."Free education. Free health care. Free housing. Free love. Free kittens, I don't know. I just found it bizarre. I don't know how they think we will pay for it."