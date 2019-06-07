John Kelly ‘cashing in’ on Trump immigration policies, far-left Dems allege

Two far-left Democrats have accused former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of “cashing in” on the Trump administration’s immigration policies since leaving that position, according to a report.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., fired off a letter Thursday to Caliburn International, seeking more information about Kelly’s role with the company, the Seattle Times reported.

The letter was co-signed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., another progressive who is a candidate for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, the report added.

The letter requested that Caliburn respond by June 20, the Hill reported.

According to the Times report, Jayapal and Warren accuse Kelly – a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who also served as secretary of homeland security – of personally profiting from the separations of parents and children that have occurred at the U.S.-Mexico border. Caliburn operates a facility in Florida that is the nation’s largest shelter for unaccompanied migrant children.

“General Kelly’s role in promoting and helping execute these cruel immigration policies remains a stain on his decades of public service,” the two lawmakers wrote, the Times reported.

“It is outrageous that he now appears to be cashing in on those same policies, as a board member for the company that benefited from his actions as a government official,” the letter continues.

The liberal lawmakers suggest that Kelly and Caliburn had an improper relationship while Kelly was still a member of the Trump administration, calling Kelly’s acceptance of a job with the company, “cynical and unethical.”

During his time in the White House, Kelly defended the Trump adminstration’s so-called “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration, which was rescinded after broad criticism over family separations.

CBS News had reported in May about Kelly joining the Caliburn board and said that board members make $100,000 plus incentives.

The Caliburn facility in Florida is being expanded to accommodate 3,200 unaccompanied children, the Washington Examiner reported.

Warren has previously said that, if elected president, she intends to limit government officials’ ability to join corporations after they leave office, the Examiner reported, adding that Warren had previously written to Kelly, asking him to give up his Caliburn role.

Warren and Jayapal are co-sponsors of a bill in Congress intended to enact such limits, the Examiner reported.

Other Caliburn board members with military ties include retired Adm. James Stavridis, Gen. Anthony Zinni and Rear Adm. Kathleen Martin, the Hill reported.