John James' new mission: Help fellow Republicans in upcoming elections

EXCLUSIVE: John James, the West Point graduate, Iraq War veteran and businessman turned back-to-back Republican Senate nominee in Michigan, is on a new mission.

James on Wednesday is launching the "Mission First, People Always" political action committee to support candidates who, he said, "will lead through the challenges of today with the boldness and balance that empowers Americans to live freer, more joyous lives while ensuring our nation is powerful, prosperous, and peaceful."

"Combat leaders do not get to choose whether they accomplish the mission or bring their soldiers back to base; they are expected to do both. Business leaders do not get to choose whether they satisfy the customer or make payroll; they are expected to do both. Sadly, too few of our political leaders think this way," James said in a statement.

James, who is chairman of the new PAC, said he’ll "support candidates who bring this kind of balanced, real world leadership to American government." James said that the concept of the PAC was inspired by the training he received at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and at Army Ranger school.

James was the 2018 GOP Senate nominee in Michigan, losing by seven and a half points to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Last year, James came within a point and a half of ousting Democratic Sen. Gary Peters from Congress.

James’ background and life story, and his prowess for fundraising, made him one of the GOP’s most compelling Senate challengers during the 2020 cycle.

Discussing his PAC, James said that the political contenders that he’ll support "must be bold, stand on our principles, and take action. I look forward to supporting candidates who will forge ahead into all corners of America with a spirit of service and sacrifice."

James isn’t the first 2020 GOP Senate nominee to launch a PAC to help fellow Republicans.

Former Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who last November lost his bid for reelection, announced in February that he would be chairing the National Victory Action Fund, a super PAC that aims to direct fundraising straight to Republican candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections, as the party tries to win back majorities in both chambers of Congress.