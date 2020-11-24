John James concedes in Michigan Senate race, congratulates Sen. Gary Peters on reelection

Republican upstart John James conceded on Tuesday evening and congratulated Democrat Gary Peters for winning his second term as Michigan's junior senator.

"Today I believe it is the right thing to do to congratulate Sen. Peters," James, a military veteran, said in a video posted on Twitter. "Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I actually shared a glass of scotch at a Pistons game a few years back. So, in the spirit of the holidays, there is a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon."