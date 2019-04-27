John Hickenlooper forgets what 'GDP' stands for: 'Gross demographic product'

Former Colorado Governor and 2020 hopeful John Hickenlooper forgot what "GDP" - gross domestic product - stood for while he answered a question at a labor conference on Saturday.

"Our gross, whatever that stands for, demographic product," he told a woman at the "National Forum on Wages and Working People."

He was discussing child care and lamented how the U.S. should be able to spend less of its GDP on health care. "You know, I should know that. I can't even remember," he added, in reference to the term's meaning.

The event, organized by the Service Employees Union International and Center for American Progress, hosted many Democratic candidates and sought to "provide an opportunity for thought leaders to go beyond talking points and share concrete plans to rebalance our economy and democracy."

Hickenlooper's comments came just a day after the Commerce Department posted a GDP rate of 3.2 percent, something the president celebrated with a tweet on Friday.

"This is far above expectations or projections. Importantly, inflation VERY LOW. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he tweeted.

Before the 2020 election, Republicans have pointed to Trump's economic success while comparing him to the Democratic field of candidates. Along with low unemployment during his administration, GDP unexpectedly reached 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Economic issues will likely be a large part of the 2020 election cycle as more progressive candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., propose large government programs like "Medicare-for-all." The Trump administration has resisted those types of initiatives and focused on encouraging economic growth through policies like tax cuts.

Hickenlooper consistently lagged behind his fellow 2020 candidates, receiving between 0 and 1 percent of support in multiple polls from April.