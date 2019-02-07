John Dingell remembered as 'one of the greatest legislators in American history'

The death of former congressman John Dingell on Thursday quickly sparked a wide array of reactions from the political class as colleagues and fellow lawmakers mourned the loss of the longer-serving member in the history of Congress.

"Today, we have lost a beloved pillar of the Congress and one of the greatest legislators in American history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "Every chapter of Chairman John Dingell’s life has been lived in service to our country, from his time as a House Page, to his service in the Army during World War II, to his almost six decades serving the people of Michigan in the U.S. Congress. John Dingell leaves a towering legacy of unshakable strength, boundless energy and transformative leadership."

"John Dingell was the Dean of the House," former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted. "He earned that title — not just because he was there the longest — but because he led with great moral courage and vision. He was a friend and I will miss him terribly. Debbie is in my prayers."

"For nearly 60 years, John Dingell represented the people of Michigan with honor, integrity & great good humor," former President Bill Clinton tweeted. "There are few major legislative triumphs since 1955 that he didn’t have a key hand in passing. Hillary & I are grateful to have worked with him & called him our friend."

"You will be missed @JohnDingell," Rep Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted. "Thank you for always being so kind to us younger activists and never trying to reduce our voice. Your humor, intelligence and drive for a better world will never be forgotten. I am here for you @RepDebDingell and know that you are so loved."

"The people of Michigan owe John Dingell so much, from his brave service in World War II, to his leadership as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and his crucial role in passing some of the most monumental laws of the past century," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a series of tweets.