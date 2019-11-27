John Delaney, 2020 dark horse, posts intense workout videos: 'Fit to be president'

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, a long-shot Democratic presidential hopeful, is out to prove he’s “fit to be president” by posting workout videos on social media.

Delaney tweeted a video of himself doing an ab workout on Tuesday that has been viewed by nearly 100,000 people.

“A few sets of Ab rollers are a good way to start a workout. All the candidates should be ‘rolling’ out specific plans to solve our nations [sic] challenges,” Delaney captioned the 46-second video along with a link to a campaign documentary and the hashtag #fittobepresident.

Delaney also shared a 63-second video of himself repeatedly jumping onto a table on Sunday, which has racked up over 600,000 views.

“Lots of people ‘jumping’ into the race so I decided to do a few sets of 10 box jumps on the 30 inch platform as a warmup to my workout,” Delaney wrote to caption the video in which he is stone silent and the only audio is the sound of his sneakers pounding the table.

Delaney, a multimillionaire who made his fortune as a CEO on Wall Street in the health care industry, has poured millions of his own money into his campaign. He doesn’t only post-workout videos; he also shared footage of the way he prepares a Thanksgiving turkey – which is deep-fried with Creole seasoning.

Asked about the videos, Delaney told Fox News it's about keeping his spirits lifted and sharing a personal side with voters.

"I like to work out as it is good for both my physical and mental health, it puts me in a good mood (particularly when I travel) and it's another thing that April and I share an interest in. I uploaded the videos to share another side of me, which is something people have been encouraging me to do for a while,” he said in a statement.

Delaney has struggled to gain momentum, failing to register in a recent Quinnipiac University poll. He hasn't qualified for a primary debate since the summer.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.