John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Actor John Cusack faced pushback on social media after he was caught not standing for a military salute at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field Wednesday night.

“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute - fast enough for some maga f--- - see?” he tweeted in his defense. The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters.

In another post he clarified that he supports the troops and wants them to come home. "Being anti war - is pro troops - pro human -" he added.

Cusack tweeted that he eventually stood up “just not on que - like an Obedient pet.”

John Cusack has been a vocal anti-Trump critic. 

The “Say Anything” actor has been a vocal critic of the president and has called for his impeachment and removal from office, according to The Hill. “Trump. Wraps himself in the us flag - literarily hugs it . You think he’s a patriot?” he asked rhetorically on Twitter Wednesday.

In 2008, Cusack made a comedy critical of the Iraq war called “War, Inc.” about the problems with privatizing the military.