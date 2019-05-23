John Cusack defends not standing 'fast enough' for Wrigley Field military salute

Actor John Cusack faced pushback on social media after he was caught not standing for a military salute at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field Wednesday night.

“I didn’t stand up for Boeing military salute - fast enough for some maga f--- - see?” he tweeted in his defense. The "Hot Tub Time Machine" star was apparently referring to President Trump supporters.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR GETTING GRILLED BY DEMOCRATS ON MUELLER REPORT

In another post he clarified that he supports the troops and wants them to come home. "Being anti war - is pro troops - pro human -" he added.

Cusack tweeted that he eventually stood up “just not on que - like an Obedient pet.”

The “Say Anything” actor has been a vocal critic of the president and has called for his impeachment and removal from office, according to The Hill. “Trump. Wraps himself in the us flag - literarily hugs it . You think he’s a patriot?” he asked rhetorically on Twitter Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2008, Cusack made a comedy critical of the Iraq war called “War, Inc.” about the problems with privatizing the military.