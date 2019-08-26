Republican 2020 challenger Joe Walsh: 'I don't know' if I could vote for Dem to stop Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh would not commit when pressed on Monday as to whether he would be willing to vote for a Democrat in 2020 in order to defeat President Trump.

"If it doesn't work out, will you vote for the Democrat?" MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked.

"I will never vote for Donald Trump again,” Walsh, who formally launched his presidential campaign last weekend, responded.

"Will you vote for the Democrat?" Wallace asked again.

JOE WALSH LAMENTS PAST CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS WHILE BLASTING TRUMP: 'HE'S A CHILD'

"I don't know, it's the best honest answer I could give you," Walsh said.

Wallace then told the ex-congressman she would vote for any of the 2020 Democrats or even "their automobile" to remove Trump from the White House and that it was the "only intellectually honest thing to do."

JOE WALSH CLAIMS REPUBLICANS WILL BE 'SPANKED' IN 2020 IF TRUMP IS GOP NOMINEE

Walsh went on to suggest that he could be swayed into voting for the Democrat -- but wasn't there yet.

"Look, I'm a Tea Party conservative," Walsh explained. "The Democrats' ideas -- many of them scare me."

"But, if you believe it's an emergency, it's not about policy," Wallace argued. "I mean, pay more in taxes if it means get rid of the crazy -- that seems to me like the more intellectually honest place to go if you believe what you say."

"I'm almost there -- I am," he responded, "because that's a fight and that's a better fight. I'd rather sit down at a table with Elizabeth Warren and talk about free college tuition. This guy is destroying the country. I agree with you. I could be brought there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walsh was asked later if he could support Sen. Warren, D-Mass., or Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., if either of them became the nominee, but he doubled down.

“I’m almost there, I can’t support Trump. I know you want a better answer than that,” he said.