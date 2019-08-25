Joe Walsh announces Trump primary challenge: 'I'm in'

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning that he is running for president as a Republican, challenging President Trump in the GOP primary race.

"Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President," Walsh tweeted. "It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it."

The Tea Party favorite sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for an interview airing Sunday morning, in which he explained why he decided to enter the race.

"I'm running because he's unfit; somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative," Walsh said. "The country is sick of this guy's tantrum -- he's a child."

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh responded to the announcement by telling ABC News: "Whatever."

Walsh, who served one term in Congress, acknowledged that he has very little chance of defeating the president in the primaries, but said he wants to promote a different direction for the Republican Party. Earlier in August, Walsh published a New York Times op-ed about the need for Trump to face a primary challenge. He said the positive response to the piece inspired his decision to run.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has previously announced that he is running against Trump in the primaries.

