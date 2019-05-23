Joe Scarborough: Trump is 'the worst dealmaker' that has ever sat in the White House

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump as the “worst dealmaker that's ever sat in the presidential office” after the president cut short meeting on infrastructure over Democrats’ accusations that he’s “engaged in a cover-up” regarding the Russia probe.

Scarborough made the comment after Trump demanded on Wednesday that Democrats halt what he called their “phony investigations” before he negotiates with them on issues like infrastructure.

“I know that he acts in such bad faith that it's so ironic that the guy that wrote ‘The Art of the Deal’ is not only incapable of making a deal, but he does it in such bad faith,” Scarborough said during a Thursday morning broadcast of “Morning Joe”.

“Of course I remember back during the immigration plan that they were going to come up with a big deal. Donald Trump sat at the table and lied to everybody when he said to Democrats and Republicans ‘you guys come up with a big plan, I'll sign it,’” he continued.

“In fact, he said that to Dianne Feinstein and then lied because he's incapable of making a deal. He's just no good at it. He stinks at it.”

Trump cut the talks short just minutes after meeting with Democratic leaders after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of “cover-up,” a charge the president vehemently denied in a fiery Rose Garden speech.

“You can't do it under these circumstances,” Trump said. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

He added that wanted to pursue an infrastructure proposal, but "instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover-up,” noting that “I don't do cover-ups.”

But Scarborough said the episode on Wednesday just proves Trump is a bad negotiator, claiming that Trump actually prefers Democratic leaders.

“The same thing here also. He wanted an infrastructure plan … the guy who claims to be able to make deals, a guy who actually likes Democratic leaders a lot more than he likes Republican leaders, this guy has always hated Republicans,” he said.

“Despite that background, he's incapable of striking a deal. The worst dealmaker that's ever sat in the presidential office”