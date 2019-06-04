Scarborough calls Mueller's evidence 'impeachable and indictable,' says Trump 'ground noise' must be ignored

Joe Scarborough argues in a Washington Post op-ed that after "three years of Trumpian madness," Americans must try to ignore the "ground noise" coming from the president.

In the Monday column, the "Morning Joe" co-host recalled advice he received from a U.S. admiral when he was taking criticism during his early days as a Republican congressman from Florida.

"Joe, you have to learn to separate the ground noise from the signal. And here’s the secret, son: It’s almost always ground noise," he remembered the military commander telling him.

He said recent examples of "ground noise" were the stories about Trump's feud with Meghan Markle and the request to “minimize the visibility” of the USS John McCain during President Trump’s recent visit to Japan.

He argued that such headline-grabbing events were distracting from the "signals," like the Mueller report's conclusions, the United States' $22 trillion in debt, Trump's behavior toward North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia, and other issues.

"The signal is the Mueller report. Read it. The evidence inside is both impeachable and indictable. It also documents that the Russians tried to undermine U.S. democracy and that the president and his team, rather than reporting the interference, welcomed our enemy’s help," he wrote.

Scarborough concluded by saying that a focus on such "signals" could lead Americans to a "better understanding why the president has been so willing to sell out American democracy to Russian dictators and Saudi Arabian sheikhs."