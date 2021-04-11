Joe Concha: Biden's Supreme Court commission outcome is a likely one

Fox News contributor and The Hill opinion columnist Joe Concha argued on 'Fox & Friends' Sunday that President Biden's Supreme Court commission is "all window dressing," saying members of the commission will likely come to a conclusion that sides with Biden.

JOE CONCHA: Let's report the facts here. The co-chairs of this commission, one is Cristina Rodriguez; she was in the Obama Justice Department. Another co-chair is Bob Bauer; he was part of Obama's White House counsel. And that's the Obama-Biden administration, by the way. Also has Laurence Tribe in there. He's on MSNBC a lot yelling about Donald Trump and how he actually has a physical resemblance and mental resemblance to Hitler, while also calling the former president a terrorist...



So, yeah, I think this is the WWE of commissions. We know how they're going to rule in this situation. It's all window dressing, just to put that out there.



But you look at the polls: 58% oppose packing the Supreme Court, 31% only support that. That's according to a, ironically, New York Times/Siena College poll. And liberal justices, even Stephen Breyer, or the late Justice Ginsburg, have all talked about how this is a very dangerous thing to do.



But Joe Biden, just like he did with the filibuster, just like he did with executive orders, and now the candidate and senator that said that he opposed those things, now completely supports it...and I hope those guys meet each other sometime, President Biden and candidate Biden.