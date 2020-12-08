Joe Concha rips Dem governors for 'pathetic' favoritism of celebs over small-business owners

Some governors are favoring celebrities and Hollywood in the enforcement of coronavirus-related shutdown orders, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said, reacting to a business owner in California who blasted an entertainment company for setting up a tent to feed its crew near her establishment, which had been forced to close due to public health concerns.

“That restaurant owner has every right to go ballistic over this, considering that she sees an exception for celebrities, for Hollywood, by Gov. Newsom or by local officials there, but, she has to close,” The Hill media columnist told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Concha said that the situation is similar to what is happening in New York, where the TV sketch show "Saturday Night Live" is able to have a live audience while Broadway theaters remain closed.

“Saturday Night Live" is allowed to have an indoor studio audience on a weekly basis while Broadway has been closed for the last nine months and will be for the foreseeable future. "Over 1,000 restaurants have closed," Concha said. "Hundreds more on the way with the cold weather coming, and I mean closed. Permanently closed.”

Concha went on to say, “So, that’s what we have here in New York. You have Emmy-winning Gov. Andrew Cuomo looking the other way for 'Saturday Night Live,' just as they are doing it in California because it is Hollywood, it is celebrities; they deserve it because they are millionaires or make a very good living to stay open while people who don’t even have know they’re going to have Christmas gifts this year have to close. It’s pathetic.”

NBC News has been accused of “deceitful” editing for reporting on a California restaurant owner who went viral after saying her restaurant was forced to close because of COVID-19 restrictions while a Peacock Network comedy was allowed to feed its crew steps away.

Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden filmed herself complaining that a Hollywood crew had been allowed to set up an outdoor dining area a few yards from where her restaurant’s outdoor dining patio was forced to shut down.

The New York Times reported that NBC comedy “Good Girls” was the production that required catering only feet away from the shuttered Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, but NBC News apparently didn’t want its corporate sibling to be part of the story.

NBC’s “Sunday Today” aired a segment about businesses suffering from coronavirus lockdowns and used part of Marsden’s viral video but didn’t inform viewers why she was worked up, according to the Media Research Center.

“Reporter Meagan Fitzgerald deceptively edited out Marsden pointing to the hypocrisy with the tents and tables. Worse yet, NBC covered up the fact that the catering was for NBC’s comedy show, ‘Good Girls,’” MRC analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

The shutdown at the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon in the city’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood came amid a county-ordered ban on outdoor dining, a mayor-issued stay-at-home order, and California state-level plans for business shutdowns if coronavirus hospitalizations hit required levels.

“Fitzgerald even chided people like Marsden as not important, declaring: ‘Businesses and livelihoods hit hard. But the toughest toll of all, is losing loved ones.’ And at no point did she disclose that the catering was for the NBC comedy show,” Fondacaro continued.

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marsden’s video showed the NBC comedy crew’s setup of tents, tables and chairs to illustrate how close it is to her business.

