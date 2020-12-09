Joe Biden's gaffe-filled 2020: President-elect botches HHS announcement

President-elect Joe Biden had his latest misadventure with a teleprompter on Wednesday, botching the name of Xavier Becerra, his nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary.

"For secretary of health and education services, I nominate Xavier Bacharia," he said, before correcting himself.

Biden and Becerra served in Congress at the same time from 1992 to 2009, when Biden was elected vice-president.

Biden earlier this year in speeches referred to joining the U.S. Senate "180 years ago," estimated that "200 million" Americans were likely to die from coronavirus by the end of one of his speeches, and even read the words "end of quote" out loud during a speech.