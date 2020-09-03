Domenech: Biden ‘too weak’ to stand up to ‘new young wokesters’ tearing down U.S. history

Joe Biden may not be the one to fear when it comes to destroying American history, but his unwillingness to call out the radical left in his party who hate American values is cause for concern, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech argued Thursday.

"Joe Biden has shown no willingness to standing up to these new young wokesters when it comes to their changing standards regarding history. He has never shown that," Domenech told “Fox & Friends.”

Domenech says Biden would respond with "Come on, man, do I look like a guy who is going to take down the Jefferson Memorial?" if he was accused of supporting the tearing down of statues and monuments in Washington, D.C., as proposed by a group under Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"But the answer to that is we're not actually worried about you," he said of Biden. "We're worried about the people you enable, who you are unwilling to stand up to and who actually run the progressive left today. People who are aggressively seeking to tear down our history."

The White House flatly rejected calls Tuesday by the Washington, D.C., city committee to “remove, relocate or contextualize” historical statues and memorials, including some of the city's best-known tourist attractions.

The list of historical figures they identified included former Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, as well as Founding Fathers Benjamin Franklin and George Mason, inventor of the telephone Alexander Graham Bell and composer of the national anthem Francis Scott Key.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused the "radically liberal mayor of Washington, D.C." of "repeating the same left-wing narrative used to incite dangerous riots: demolishing our history and destroying our great heritage."

Domenech says the District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions, tasked by Bowser, is applying modern standards that no historical figure can meet.

"Ben Franklin is not really known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to LGBT issues," he said. "So basically no one can meet this standard that D.C. has set up, one that involves a new woke standard that will either recontextualize, shame, put historical context around these various monuments that people appreciate or seek to actually take them down."

"Under a Biden administration, I think that you're going to see a lot of them come down because he's not going to be willing to stand up to these folks," Domenech said, predicting that more cities will follow D.C.'s example if it isn't stopped.