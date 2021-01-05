Joe Biden was ‘legitimately’ elected, majority of Georgia voters say

Sixty-one percent of Georgians say that Biden was "legitimately" elected president, according to preliminary data from the Fox News Voter Analysis, a survey of more than 4,000 Georgia voters.

Georgia’s Senate election will dictate which party takes majority control of the upper chamber in the U.S. Congress – a fact that drove voters to the polls with six in 10 of all Georgia voters saying this was the "single most important factor" in placing their vote.

While only five in 10 Democrats thought party control was the biggest factor in placing their vote, seven in 10 Republicans thought the same.

Democratic and Republican officials have been concerned that each party could see a dip in voter turnout during the special election.

Democratic groups like the Georgia National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns over adequate access to fewer polling stations, particularly in Black and Latinx communities.

Republicans in turn have worried that fewer GOP voters may turnout in the runoff election after feeling disenfranchised with President Trump’s loss in November.

Officials have also raised concerns that Trump’s repeated claims of voter and election fraud could contribute to "self-suppression" and lower Republican voter turnout. A theory that could prove accurate the FNVA survey showed that while 98 percent of Democrats believe votes were counted "fairly and accurately" in the general election, only 30 percent of GOP voters maintained their trust in the democratic process.

Georgians also believe that the Democratic candidates' views are "too extreme."

They were most skeptical of Rev. Raphael Warnock, with 52 percent saying that his "political views are too extreme," while 50 percent of voters felt the same towards Democratic senate candidate Jon Ossoff.

Forty-two percent of voters believed incumbent candidate Sen. Kelley Loeffler’s views were "too extreme," while only 40 percent believed the same of Sen. David Perdue.

Though 56 percent of voters expressed concern over allegations that Perdue and Loeffler "engaged in insider trading," 44 percent of voters said they were not concerned by this.

Of the four candidates, Loeffler receives the highest number who believe her to be dishonest and untrustworthy, with 56 percent of voters noting this. Perdue comes in second with 54 percent, and both Ossoff and Warnock are believed to be dishonest by about half of voters.

Votes continue to be tallied in the tightly contested race with polls closing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two polling locations in the Peach State were permitted by court order to extend their voting hours after experiencing technical issues early Tuesday.

All polls were closed by 7:35 p.m.

The FNVA is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of about 4,000 Georgians was conducted Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021, concluding at the end of voting on Election Day. It combines interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files with self-identified registered

