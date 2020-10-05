Joe Biden takes shot at Trump over wearing masks with Twitter meme

When the gloves come off, the mask goes on.

Joe Biden tweeted a meme showing President Trump removing his face mask upon his arrival at the White House late Monday after his treatment for COVID-19, and puts a side-by-side video of himself putting on a mask like a superhero.

The tweet reads, “Wear a mask.”

Biden seemed to be trying to capitalize on the media’s intense criticism of Trump after his coronavirus diagnosis. Trump’s detractors say the president has been reckless since his diagnosis, ranging from his brief “visit” to supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday and his early discharge.

The White House has insisted that Trump has followed the guidance of his medical staff. Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, Trump's personal doctor, said the president had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital. Conley, said earlier Monday that the president remains contagious and would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week.

WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN SAYS TRUMP 'MAY NOT ENTIRELY BE OUT OF THE WOODS YET' IN BATTLE AGAINST COVID19

Biden touted mask-wearing as a form of patriotism last weekend, criticizing the administration for not doing more to advance the practice during the pandemic.

Trump was criticized for appearing to downplay the virus when he said, “Don’t be afraid of it.”

TRUMP, BIDEN SPAR OVER CORONAVIRUS DEATH COUNTS: 'YOU WOULD HAVE LOST FAR MORE'

“You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said during an NBC town hall Monday night that he was glad Trump seemed to be recovering well, “but there’s a lot to be concerned about -- 210,000 people have died. I hope no one walks away with the message that it’s not a problem.”

Fox News' Sam Dorman and the Associated Press contributed to this report