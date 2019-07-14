Biden refuses to apologize for high deportation numbers during Obama years

Presidential candidate Joe Biden refused to apologize for the nearly three million deportations carried out during his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, after being confronted by protesters while campaigning in Dover, New Hampshire Friday.

Biden was approached by a Spanish-speaking man who claimed his brother had been deported during the Obama years. The man used a female translator to tell Biden his story and asked him to apologize for supporting such policies. He also asked if Biden would support halting deportations of illegal immigrants entirely.

“I have a three-month-old daughter and two months ago, in May, I was detained and put into deportation proceedings,” the man said. "I want you to apologize to the three million immigrants that were deported and separated from their families under the Obama years.”

Biden stood firm, however, and said he would not be apologizing and would not be supporting a policy that ends deportations outright.

"No," he replied, "I will not halt deportations and detentions.” Protestors continued to chant and demanded an apology but Biden remained intransigent.

Biden then said he would only support deportations for those accused of committing “serious felonies” and would not focus his attention on those charged with misdemeanors.

“You want me to answer your question?” Biden asked as the chants grew louder. "Under my administration, there will be no family separation, until there is a hearing as to whether or not asylum is in fact warranted."