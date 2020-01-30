High-profile Sanders supporter revives Biden's plagiarism scandal days before Iowa caucuses

A surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign revived the plagiarism scandal that derailed former Vice President Joe Biden's first presidential campaign in 1988 just days before the Iowa caucuses.

Liberal activist Shaun King shared a video showing media coverage of the plagiarism charges that were leveled against the then senator as he was vying for the Democratic nomination.

Biden was accused of lifting rhetoric from then-British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock in three separate instances at a Democratic debate at the Iowa State Fair. He later conceded that he should have said that he was "paraphrasing" Kinnock at the time he said those remarks. He was later accused of using statements from the late Robert F. Kennedy as his own in another speech. It was reported at the time that he either "quoted or paraphrased" John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey "without credit."

The 1988 hopeful also admitted to plagiarism for a paper in law school.

"I've done some dumb things, and I'll do dumb things again," Biden told the press, as seen in the video.

The video included some damning commentary from members of the media.

"Biden's critics say he sells himself as a man whose words and visions can inspire a new generation in politics, but if the thoughts, phrases, and visions really belong to others, it's a form of false advertising," one reporter said.

"These clips are devastating. He looks like a Joe Biden wind-up doll with somebody else's words coming out," Eleanor Clift, then a Newsweek reporter, scolded Biden. "Bye Bye Biden -- he may not know it yet, but I think this is going to be very difficult for him to recover."

"The voters are gonna have to decide whether he was dishonest or dumb," David Gergen, now a CNN analyst, said at the time.

The video also included claims Biden made on the campaign trail that he "went to law school on a full academic scholarship," was in the "top half" of his class, and had graduated with "three degrees," when in reality he went to school on a half scholarship, was actually towards the bottom of his class, and earned only one degree.

Ultimately, the controversies plagued Biden's campaign, forcing him to drop out of the race.

Biden, who has remained at the top of national polls almost during the entirety of his 2020 bid, had not been heavily confronted about his past scandal, but his son's financial ties to the Ukrainian company Burisma while he was vice president has been at the center of President Trump's impeachment trial, where the president had been accused of withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announced investigation into the Bidens.

But with less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, King put Biden's past scandals on full blast.

"In 1987, when @JoeBiden ran for President, he didn't get caught in 1 lie, he got caught in at least 9 wildly different lies and acts of plagiarism. It engulfed his campaign and he resigned in disgrace," King tweeted, linking to an article that called Biden a "proven" "pathological liar."

Both the Biden and Sanders presidential campaigns did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.