Matt Gaetz: Joe Biden an 'old, tired candidate with old, tired ideas'

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not an inspiring presidential candidate and would be defeated by President Trump in 2020 if nominated, Matt Gaetz claimed.

Biden is an "old, tired candidate" with no new ideas for the country, Rep. Gaetz, R-Fla., charged Tuesday on "Hannity."

"This is an old, tired candidate with old, tired ideas," Gaetz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said. "There is no inspiration behind the Biden campaign."

BIDEN UNVEILS CLIMATE CHANGE PLAN USING GREEN NEW DEAL AS FRAMEWORK, AFTER AOC CRITICISM

The Pensacola lawmaker added he hopes Biden wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and faces off with Trump.

"I hope he's who the Democrats nominate. Donald Trump will trounce him in the general election."

Gaetz pointed to reporting that some world leaders were asking whether the former Delaware senator would be running for president prior to his official announcement earlier this year.

"Now we know why," Gaetz said.

"The Biden plan would unilaterally disarm the American economy, exporting carbon-based jobs to emerging economies where they're not going to put off their own prosperity for a generation for any environmental concern," he claimed.

Gaetz said he believes humans have an impact on the climate, but added Trump is taking the "right approach" by "standing up for American innovation."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The right approach is the one taken by President Trump to stand up for American innovation by [using] tariffs," he said.

Biden unveiled a wide-ranging plan Tuesday to combat climate change and transform America’s economy.

Using the Green New Deal as a framework, the presidential candidate announced he’s “calling for a Clean Energy Revolution to confront this crisis and do what America does best – solve big problems with big ideas.”

The price tag for the proposal -- named ‘The Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution & Environmental Justice’ -- is $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.