Biden fumes at Graham over request for documents on son: 'I'm just embarrassed by what you're doing'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday he is "embarrassed" for his former Senate colleague Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., over his request for documents pertaining to Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Biden also criticized President Trump during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, claiming Graham cannot break with the president for fear of losing his Senate seat in 2020.

Lemon told Biden that Graham once called him the "nicest person" and recalled how the two worked together for many years.

After a pause, Biden turned to Lemon and said, "They're asking Lindsey Graham. They have him under their thumb right now. They know he knows if he comes out against Trump he’s got a real tough road for reelection."

GRAHAM DEMANDS DOCUMENTS ON UKRAINE, BIDENS, OBAMA ADMINISTRATION FROM 2016

On Thursday, Graham -- the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting the release of any documents related to contacts between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Graham’s letter, which was released as the final day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump wrapped up, asked Pompeo to release a series of documents and transcripts of conversations in 2016 between Biden and Poroshenko in relation to an investigation into the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.

Burisma – specifically, Hunter Biden’s role on the company’s board of directors – has become one of the main talking points from Trump and the Republicans amid the impeachment inquiry into the president.

In his interview with CNN, Biden said he is "quite frankly... angered" by Graham's move.

"He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there's nothing to this," the former Delaware senator said.

He claimed Trump is "essentially holding power over him [Graham] that even the Ukrainians wouldn't yield to."

"Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he's going to regret his whole life," he said, going on to address Graham directly: "Lindsey... I'm just embarrassed by what you're doing -- for you -- I mean, my Lord."

Earlier this year, former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison announced he would challenge the three-term Graham in the 2020 election.

Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, Graham served as a U.S. congressman from upstate South Carolina and played a key role as "manager" during the House of Representatives' Clinton impeachment investigation.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.