Joe Biden is using race as a divide and conquer campaign strategy: Deroy Murdock

During a campaign stop in Columbia, S.C. over the weekend, 2020 hopeful Joe Biden told voters that "Jim Crow is sneaking back in," and Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock believes its the former vice president's attempt to divide voter bases.

“Last year, 24 states introduced or enacted at least 70 bills to curtail the right the vote. And guess what -- mostly directed at people of color. You see it. We have Jim Crow sneaking back in," Biden said on Saturday. During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, Murdock says Biden's assertion is straight out of the "Democratic playbook."

"He might start by apologizing for the Democratic Party's central, pivotal and indispensable role in introducing the Jim Crow laws and brutally enforcing them," Murdock argued, before explaining to hosts the duration of time that Jim Crow laws persisted in the United States, essentially legally sanctioning segregation.

South Carolina is expected to be a crucial state in the Democratic primaries.

Murdock argued that Biden's discussion of Jim Crow is an attempt to use race as a tool to drive the nation further apart.

"It's all part of the Democratic playbook to keep race relations tense and boost black turnout in 2020," Murdock said.

"Unfortunately instead of bringing us together the effort is to keep us apart in a divide and conquer strategy."

Biden serving as the vice president to the nation's first black president is certainly something he sees as a specializing factor - and he name-dropped the former president several times throughout Saturday's rally, referring to him as a "friend" and "buddy."