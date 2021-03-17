Chad Wolf warns migrants won't listen to Biden's 'don't come' plea

Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf warned on Wednesday that the surge of migrants to the southern border won't stop as long as those making the journey "see other individuals" being allowed to stay in the U.S.

The Heritage Foundation visiting fellow made the comment on "Fox & Friends" after President Biden’s interview with ABC News, which was scheduled to air during Wednesday's ‘Good Morning America,’ where he urged migrants planning on embarking to the United States not to come.

Biden was asked by George Stephanopoulos if it was a "mistake" for his administration not to "anticipate" the surge at the southern border following the 2020 presidential election.

Biden responded by pointing to other surges at the border in both 2019 and 2020, but Stephanopolous pushed back, saying "this one might be worse."

"Here's the deal: we are sending back people," Biden insisted before dismissing his critics who accuse him of encouraging migrants during the election to come when he takes office.

"Do you have to say quite clearly, 'don't come?'" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Yes, I can say quite clearly: don't come," Biden responded, later adding, "Don't leave your town or city or community."

"At the end of the day, these illegal migrants don't listen to government officials," Wolf said reacting to Biden’s interview. "They listen to other illegals who have gotten into the U.S. that call them and tell them that they are here, they are staying in the U.S., they are not being deported or removed to their home countries."

Biden in his first two months in office has aimed to reverse a number of Trump-era immigration policies. He started rolling back the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "remain in Mexico" policy, ended a number of asylum policies that the Biden administration claims have closed to the border to asylum-seekers, and more.

Thousands of migrant children are arriving at the border and are being placed in various facilities, though the White House still insists the overwhelming surge is not a "crisis."

On Wednesday, Wolf told "Fox & Friends" that currently there is "a full-blown crisis" at the southwest border.

Wolf argued that what has changed recently is "the messaging" out of the new administration, which he said is "encouraging this crisis."

"Back in 2019 under President Trump we had messaging as ‘don't come because you will not be let into the country,’" he noted.

"We know that the vast majority of these folks do not qualify for asylum, but unfortunately today we have a different set of messaging and a different set of policies in place which are encouraging, they are the pull factors that we see today, which is encouraging this crisis."

