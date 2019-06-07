Mollie Hemingway: 'What is the point' of Joe Biden's candidacy if he 'acquiesces' to left on issues like abortion?

Former Vice President Joe Biden's position as a moderate Democratic voice may be in danger if he changes positions when pressured, according to Mollie Hemingway.

Biden quickly "respond[ed] to a mob" in his party very quickly when he was pressed about his past support for the Hyde Amendment, Hemingway claimed Friday on "Special Report."

Named for its chief sponsor, former Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Ill., the amendment prohibits federal funding of abortion except in special cases like a concern for the mother's help or in the case of rape.

"This was Joe Biden's big claim to fame, that he was a moderate, that he wasn't beholden to the activist base of his party," the Federalist senior editor claimed. "That's kind of the whole point of his candidacy, that he's not someone who has to answer to their beck and call, but he can appeal to a broader audience."

"The question is, if he is going to respond - after decades upon decades of having a position claiming he is pro-life, claiming he opposed abortion - to flip within 24 hours, it forces the question - what is the point of his candidacy if he is going to acquiesce to whatever their demands are?"

Host Mike Emanuel played a clip of Biden from a 2012 vice presidential debate, in which the former Delaware senator said his Catholic faith guided his position on abortion.

Emanuel asked Hemingway how an apparent change in tone would affect his four-decade record in government.

"It's not just abortion," Hemingway responded. "It's a whole host of issues on he's been moderate or willing to compromise on all sorts of things."

"The progressive left is not going to stop with just demanding full acquiescence on abortion up through nine months of pregnancy, there are a whole host of issues they're going to demand acquiescence to."