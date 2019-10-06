Jimmy Carter recovering after fall at Georgia home, requiring stitches

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering at his home in Plains, Ga., after he suffered a fall Sunday, according to The Carter Center.

Carter, 95, received stitches above his brow and said he "feels fine" now, the organization said in a statement.

The former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, will still attend Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tenn., which runs from Sunday through Friday, the center announced.

Carter, whose birthday was Oct. 1, is the longest-living U.S. president in history.

He broke his hip after suffering a fall in his home this past May while readying to go turkey hunting. Doctors said he underwent successful surgery.

The former president announced in 2016 that he no longer needed radiation to treat cancer, which had spread to spots in his brain.

The 39th commander in chief served from 1977 until 1981, when he was in his 50s.

Carter said last month he hoped "there's an age limit" to holding the highest elected office in the U.S.

