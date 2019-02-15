Jimmy Carter smooches wife Rosalynn on kiss cam at Atlanta Hawks game

Former President Jimmy Carter gave his wife Rosalynn the presidential pucker up treatment when the two were featured on the kiss cam.

The Carters celebrated Valentine’s Day with a game of basketball at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple was cheering on the Atlanta Hawks, who were playing the New York Knicks when it was time for the kiss cam.

“Hey! The first presidential kiss cam!” the announcer was heard saying after the camera panned to Carter, 94, and Rosalynn, 91.

“President Carter and Rosalynn, can we get a kiss?” the announcer said as Carter smooched his wife.

“Yeah! Oh yeah! We’re going viral with that one,” the announcer said as the couple smiled.

Despite the luck of the president’s presence, the Hawks fell to the Knicks with a final score of 106-91. The Carters were honored by the Atlanta Hawks for their humanitarian efforts, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

This is not the first time the couple has appeared on the kiss cam. In 2015, while at an Atlanta Braves game, the former president and first lady were captured kissing.

The couple have been married since July 1946. Carter served as the 39th president of the U.S. from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and is the founder of the Carter Center. He won his third Grammy award on Sunday. He won the award under the “Best Spoken Word Album” category for his audiobook, “Faith: A Journey For All.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.