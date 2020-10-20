Rep. Jim Jordan calls for special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden emails

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, echoed President Trump's call for Attorney General Bill Barr to tap a special counsel to investigate alleged revelations about Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings in the wake of last week's bombshell New York Post reports.

Jordan and a handful of House Republicans have reportedly urged Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate the younger Biden "for years" after demands for answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray turned up empty.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Ted Yoho, R-Fla., and Andy Harris, R-Md., also penned a letter to Barr urging him to appoint a special counsel to further investigate the 2020 Democratic nominee and his ties to his son's overseas business dealings.

"Let's get to the facts, let's figure out exactly how much Joe Biden knew about this," Jordan told "The Story" Tuesday, "because it sure looks like Joe Biden misled the American people when he said 'Oh, I didn't have any contact with Hunter Biden about what my son was involved in ...' It sure looks like he misled the entire country.

TRUMP URGES BARR TO APPOINT SOMEONE TO PROBE HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS DEALINGS

"Let's get to the bottom of that versus what these folks are now saying."

Two senior administration officials told Fox News Tuesday that the FBI is in possession of the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, but declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop or the emails.

Fox News also learned that the FBI and Justice Department officials concur with an assessment from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

JORDAN DEMANDS ANSWERS WHETHER FBI IS INVESTIGATING HUNTER BIDEN

"First of all, of the people who said it was Russian disinformation, these are the same people who told us the fake [Steele] dossier was real ... so I don't put a lot of stock into those guys," Jordan said. "They've misled us for three and a half years in the whole Trump-Russia investigation.

"These are now the same people who are telling the Russians are running some disinformation operation. No one is buying it."

Jordan said his office had received "several calls over the weekend that confirmed to us that these emails are authentic" and later took aim at Big Tech for trying to "censor this information from the American people just days before the election for the highest office in this land."

Asked whether he thought a special counsel appointment was likely to occur before Election Day, Jordan said, "I certainly hope so. "

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.