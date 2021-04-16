Jim Jordan calls out Fauci on 'Ingraham Angle': Tell us when we 'get our rights back'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., called out Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle," after the two engaged in a contentious back and forth at a House Oversight Committee hearing.

"In what world does an unelected bureaucrat get to tell American citizens when we can exercise our God-given liberties, when we can exercise our constitutional rights, our First Amendment rights?" Jordan asked Laura Ingraham.

The Ohio representative slammed Fauci for giving vague responses as to when various coronavirus restrictions will come to an end, including mandates against church gatherings and small business operations, and questioned when American life would return to pre-pandemic conditions.

"American people are tired of this," Jordan said. "And just tell us when it’s going to end, when we get our rights back."

Jordan said that those who question Dr. Fauci’s medical advice and suggestions for curtailing the coronavirus pandemic are oftentimes censored and "attacked," referencing Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, an outspoken critic of Fauci.

Fauci himself has been criticized for a number of different comments and recommendations throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including cautioning against indoor dining after being vaccinated, an apparent flip-flop on herd immunity, among other things.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus held a hearing Thursday titled, "Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: Ending COVID-19," in which Fauci and Jordan’s exchange erupted into shouting when discussing when coronavirus restrictions may be lifted.

When pressed by Jordan on when restrictions would be lifted, Fauci replied that his message was to make sure as many Americans as possible get vaccinated quickly "to get the level of infection in this country low that it is no longer a threat."

Jordan asked Fauci for specific numbers needed to remove restrictions and said that Americans' liberties have been "assaulted," but Fauci reiterated his position without providing specifics.

Fauci took issue with Jordan's characterization of the issue as a matter of liberty and freedom instead of a public health crisis where he is trying to keep people from dying.

"I don't look at this as a liberty thing, Congressman Jordan, I look at this as a public health thing," Fauci said. "I disagree with you on that completely."

The exchange concluded with Jordan demanding an answer to the numbers needed before his time expired and Maxine Waters' snipping at Jordan to respect the chair and shut his mouth.

