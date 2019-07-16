Rep. Jim Jordan: Dems 'focused' on impeaching Trump, 'not going to stop at anything'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, voiced his frustration with "the squad" Tuesday and reacted to the House of Representative's vote to condemn President Trump's controversial remarks.

"I mean they're so focused on going after this president, so focused on actually getting to impeachment I believe that they're not going to stop at anything even if it means breaking the rules on the House floor where there is a certain level of decorum that you must maintain," Jordan said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

The House passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning Trump's "racist" remarks this weekend. The moment was overshadowed by a dramatic floor fight earlier in the day that ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled out of order for a breach of decorum.

Jordan defended the president's comments and his displeasure with the Democrat's position on the border with Mexico.

"I think the president was expressing the frustration that so many Americans feel about what's going on at the border. Understand this Martha, it was just a couple months ago when the president said this is a crisis and all the Democrats say 'no, it's not. It's manufactured, it's contrived.' And they wouldn't provide the money we needed to actually deal with the situation on the border," Jordan said.

Jordan also blasted the four congresswomen, noting their past controversial comments saying it was difficult to work with them.

"These are the same people who said abolish ICE, abolish the Department of Homeland Security. I mean these are the radical positions they take," Jordan said.

"These are the same individuals who said that the detention facilities to deal with this influx of amazing numbers we've seen on the border. They call these detention facilities 'concentration camp's and we're supposed to figure out a way to work with them. It's just difficult."

